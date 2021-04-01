Illicit activities undermining blue economy of Gulf of Guinea - Foreign Affairs Minister calls for support

Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey interacting with the Head of the EU to Ghana

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, has stressed the need for attention to be paid to the Gulf of Guinea as the potential of its blue economy is being undermined.

She explained that several illicit activities on the Gulf of Guinea have contributed to this situation.



"The blue economy potential of the Gulf of Guinea is being undermined by a plethora of illicit activities and insecurities in the maritime domain and for over a decade, piracy and other maritime crimes such as Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated (IUU) fishing have been on the rise and are posing serious threats to the safety and security of shipping," she said.



She made this known during a meeting with the Head of the European Union (EU) delegation to Ghana and other Heads of Mission of EU Member States accredited to Ghana on Maritime Security along the Gulf of Guinea.



The minister, therefore, called for support from international partners in ensuring that the Gulf of Guinea is safeguarded.

"Ghana welcomes initiatives by international partners such as the EU’s CMP to support Gulf of Guinea countries in their efforts to safeguard the safety and security of the maritime area," she stressed.



Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey also emphasized the need to hold broad consultations with key Ghanaian stakeholders in maritime security such as the Ghana Navy and Ghana Maritime Authority so that they can receive more technical and informed inputs specific to Ghana’s maritime security needs.



She also urged the EU to coordinate with countries along the Gulf of Guinea and within the ambit of regional/multilateral organizations such as the Gulf of Guinea Commission (GGC), ECOWAS and ECCAS.



"There is the need for international partners patrolling the territorial waters of Gulf of Guinea Member States to do so with the utmost respect for their sovereignty and territorial integrity," she indicated.