Image enhancement and digitalization - Lands Commission boss outlines strategic plan

File Photo

The Lands Commission has announced plans to intensify efforts to enhance its public image and achieve full digitalization of its activities.

This was disclosed by Mr Benjamin Arthur, Executive Secretary of the Commission at an annual briefing and Staff Awards Scheme on Friday, February 2, 2023.



Mr Benjamin Arthur disclosed that the commission will soon launch the “You Deserve to Know” campaign which is aimed at giving the general public extensive information about the activities and operations of the commission.



The focus of the campaign, he disclosed will be on sensitizing the public on the Commission’s mandate, service delivery and specific processes in delivering those tasks.



“In Ghana, workers of the Lands Commission are perceived as taking the biggest bribes and other media reports on the performance of the Commission often focused on our shortcomings whilst little is reported on the efforts and good works of the Commission,” Mr Arthur said.



“The very hard works of most staff of the Commission are drowned by the wrongs of the few. Most people are not well informed about our operations and the role of the Commission in the land space.”



On the digitalization efforts, Mr Benjamin Arthur revealed that the Ghana Card will soon form the core of engagement between the commission and the general public.

He disclosed that efforts are far advanced to ensure that every aspect of the land administration system is digitalized and that efficiency and effectiveness will be guaranteed once the commission achieves full digitalization.



“We may well get to the point of “No GhanaCard, No Registration. A lot of progress has been made in efforts to improve the process of registering titles. Additional features introduced in the plan approval process will make it possible for the publication of title applications to be undertaken very early upon receipt of such applications.”



Speaking at the same ceremony, the Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, responsible for forestry, Benito Owusu-Bio underscored the importance of an effective Lands Commission to the economic fortunes of the country.



He outlined some objectives the Ministry expects of the commission which include, digital transformation of land administration activities, completion of the new Lands Commission Head office which is slated to be completed in April this year 2024, and enhancement of the image of the Commission.



The Commission also launched its Strategic Business Plans which aims at enhancing financial sustainability, ensuring expeditious and efficient land administration services, and full digital operations, improving the Commission's image and ensuring competent and disciplined staff.



The gathering was also used to launch the Commissions Staff Award Scheme which seeks to reward dedicated and hardworking staff across the various Units, Department and Divisions nationwide.