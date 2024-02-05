Imam Ali birth anniversary celebrated in Ghana

Musharudeen Maiga

Source: Faisal Mustapha

As the followers of Alibayt (Shia) around the world celebrate the auspicious birthday of the faithful commander and successor of the holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), Muslims in Nima a suburb of Accra marked the celebration where prominent Muslim Clerics and Scholars gathered to participate in the important event over the weekend.

The celebration which was organized by Imam Baqir Islamic Centre in Nima a suburb of Accra was marked with series of activities including Islamic singers who sang songs in praise of Imam Ali many Islamic scholar also had their turn to give lectures about the birth and life of Imam Ali (AS), cousin of the last Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).



"Imam Ali, the cousin and son-in-law of the Prophet was born on 13 of Rajab to Abu Talib son of Abd al-Mutallib and Fatima bint Assad who is also the aunt of the holy Prophet.



He was raised and trained by the Prophet (PBUH) and later married his daughter, Hazrat Fatima (AS), who gave birth to five children, including Imam Hassan, Imam Husain, Sayyeda Zainab, Sayyeda, Umm Kulthum, and Mohsin, was not born due to the miscarriage that Sayyeda Fatima had, caused by injuries.



Narrating the miracles that occurred at the birth of Imam Ali, Sheikh Suleiman Ahmed Bamba, President of the Imam Baqir Islamic Centre, revealed that Imam Ali was the first and last mankind born in Ka'aba.



He further narrated the famous tradition of the holy Prophet that says, "Nobody knows Allah except I and Ali; nobody knows me except Allah and Ali; and nobody knows Ali except Allah and I."

He called on the participants to know that the love of Imam Ali (AS) is not limited to only saying and organizing events but to taking him as a role model in life, which is the most important thing that reveals one's love for him.



He added that the love of Imam Ali must be reflected on good deeds, being kind to your family, neighbors, and even non-Muslims. "If you love Imam Ali, let your food, clothes, and house be legal, and avoid anything that is forbidden by Allah the Almighty," he noted.



On his part, Musharudeen Maiga called on Muslims to help one another and ensure that the bad narrative that Muslims can only fit in being a watchman and garden boy becomes a thing of the past.



This, he said, is the most important thing that needs to be looked at and worked on to eradicate that perception.