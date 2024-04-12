Imam urges political communicators to foster harmony, peace in their utterances

NPP and NDC logo

Source: GNA

Alhaji Alfa Anas Hamidu, the Volta Regional Chief Imam, has pleaded with political parties, particularly the spokespersons, to ensure dignity, harmony and peace in their communication with the public.

That was particularly important considering the impending general election, which could be marred without peaceful coexistence to enhance Ghana’s socio-economic development, he said.



Alhaji Hamidu, speaking during the Eid-ul-Fitr prayers in Ho to commemorate the end of Ramadan, emphasised the value of stability and unity in building formidable nations.



He charged Moslem youth not to allow themselves to be manipulated by politicians to create mayhem but should rather strive for peace, love, and unity, and always accept the opinions of others.



“Our message for this year’s Eid-ul-Fitr is peace, love, and unity,” he said, and called for togetherness, upholding the rule of law and abstaining from actions that endangered the security and tranquillity of the nation.

He urged Moslem communities to place high priority on their children’s education, particularly for girls, to help them reach their full potential and make a positive contribution to the nation’s growth.



Alhaji Hamidu urged the youth to pursue apprenticeships to get useful skills to improve their lot, adding that education was a strong tool for transformation and growth.



The Chief Imam demanded practical action to address early marriage, which he said was stunting the growth of young girls and damaging their prospects.