Imhotep Charter High School commissions water project in Keta

Director of STEM at Imhotep Institute Charter High School, Shirley Posey

High School football players from Imhotep Charter High School have commissioned a water project in Ghana, precisely Keta to address the consumption of contaminated water in some communities in the country and climate change.

The Philadelphia Eagles in collaboration with the STEM department of Imhotep Institute Charter High School of Philadelphia promoted safe drinking water in the Keta community.



In an interview with GhanaWeb, the director of STEM at Imhotep Institute Charter High School, Shirley Posey said that the project is a way of giving back to the community and addressing climate change issues.



“This project is one of our many projects where we give back to our community and we focus on addressing change in our community. In this particular one, we are addressing climate change and looking at making clean water safe to drink here in Ghana,” Shirley stated.



Shirley also added that the successful use of 3D printing water filters to provide safe water for the people of Mississippi last October prompted her outfit and the Eagles to spread help to people who look like them internationally.



In her address, she stated that “Back in October in the United States of America, one of our states had a huge water problem and what we did is we used technology to address the issue and provide clean water for Mississippi by 3D printing water filters and because the project was so successful, we wanted to share that abroad to other communities that look like us internationally and so, here in this particular region, we wanted to really bring the filtration system here because we knew with the climate change and the flooding, it causes the water to be unsafe so we are bringing technology here to address it and provide clean water.”





