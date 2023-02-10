28
Immediate-past Chief Justice joins pensioners to picket finance ministry

Sophia Akuffo Pickets .jpeg Sophia Akuffo at the premises of the finannce ministry

Fri, 10 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The immediate-past Chief Justice of Ghana, Sophia Akuffo, has joined the retirees picketing the Ministry of Finance in Accra.

The pensioners have been picketing at the premises of the ministry since Monday, February 6, 2023, over the government’s plan to involve their bonds in the Domestic Debt Exchange programme.

Captured in a front-seat position at the premises of the Ministry of Finance, the former Chief Justice has in hand a wooden placard.

Her placard read: “We use our bond yields to pay our: rents, medical bills, electricity, water bills.”

Meanwhile, the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, has warned that if individual bondholders are exempted from the ongoing DDEP, Ghana’s economy will be in shambles.

According to him, even though the decision and its consequence are dire, it is necessary for various individuals to sign willingly to the program to enable government function.

Addressing the concerns of the Pensioner Bondholders Forum after a picket at the Finance Ministry, Ofori-Atta added that the country is in a situation of “Boa Me Na Me Mboa Wo”, to wit “help me, let me help you” hence bondholders should cooperate with the government to stabilize the economy.

