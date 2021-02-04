'Immigrants forced to use unapproved routes due to expensive coronavirus test charge' - Expert says

Kotoka International Airport

Following Ghana’s reopening of its air borders and closure of land borders amidst the surge in Coronavirus cases, the government implemented the mandatory testing of all persons entering the country from the Kotoka International Airport.

The $150 to be paid by passengers for the mandatory COVID-19 test has received criticism as many termed it as “expensive” compared to the amount charged at other international airports.



According to an International Relations Analyst, Benjamin Arthur, the high cost of testing has resulted in persons, who can't afford the $150 paid at the airport, end up cutting corners by using unapproved routes into the country.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in his recent address noted that all Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) members will now be charged an amount of $50 instead of the initial $150 for testing.



However, Mr Arthur, averred that the amount should be once again reviewed, citing economic hardship created by COVID-19 on member countries.

“We don’t exist with boundaries well-constructed so at least we must also have a charge that motivates people to willingly want to conduct such tests. We must also understand that if it becomes prohibitive, especially for people who can just walk across our boundaries, it becomes a disincentive,” he said in an interview on Universnewsroom monitored by GhanaWeb.



He again added that: “...instead of passing through regulated routes, they will be using unapproved routes because the testing fees are prohibitive to them.”



