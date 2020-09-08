General News

Immigration Service resumes issuance of Emergency Entry Visas

The Ghana Immigration Service wishes to announce for the information of the traveling community and the general public that it has resumed the issuing of Emergency Entry Visas (EEV).

This is in consonance with the directive of His Excellency the President of the Republic for the re-opening of the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) to traffic effective 1St September, 2020. Temporarily



The issuing of EEV was temporary suspended as a result of the closure of the country’s borders in order to prevent the importation and to contain the spread of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).



The traveling community, however, is informed that the requirements for acquiring EEV remains unchanged.

The traveling community and the general public are advised to at all-times deal with the Ghana Immigration Service, and to demand for receipt for the EEV issued to them and ensure that the appropriate visa stickers are affixed in their passports.



It therefore wishes to admonish the traveling community and the general public to be wary of fraudsters who put up as middlemen issuing Emergency Entry Visas in the name of the Ghana Immigration Service. Any applicant who transacts business with such persons does so at his/her own risk.



The GIS urges all travelers arriving and departing the country to adhere to all protocol arrangements at the KIA, including the mandatory Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test for COVID-19.

Source: Ghana Immigration Service

