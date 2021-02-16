Immigration boss posts new PRO for Greater Accra Regional Command

The move forms part of strategies to improve corporate governance, open up the Service

Source: Ghana Immigration Service

The Comptroller-General of Immigration (CGI), Kwame Asuah-Takyi, has assigned Assistant Superintendent of Immigration (ASI) Gifty Amgborme as the Public Relations Officer (PRO) for the Greater Accra Regional Command of the Ghana Immigration Service.

This forms part of implementation strategies that the Comptroller-General has adopted to improve corporate governance, open up the Service and also build a strong corporate identity for the Service in its current 5-Year Strategic Plan (2018-2022).



Like other Sister Security Agencies, the Immigration PRO for the Greater Accra Command will superintend information dissemination, publicity, community and media engagement activities with all internal and external strategic stakeholders of the GIS on issues of migration in the capital.



At a short welcome ceremony, the Greater Accra Regional (GAR) Commander, Assistant Commissioner of Immigration (ACI) Samuel Basintale expressed his optimism and touted the branding qualities and visibility skills the new PRO has offered the Service, especially over the last two years when she was the PRO in the Ashanti Regional Command before her elevation.



He assured of his support to the PR Unit and the new Officer-In-Charge (OIC), and urged her to bring onboard ideas to elevate the image and operations of the Immigration Service in Accra.



ASI Gifty Amgborme is a trained Journalist and a practicing Public Relations Officer before joining the Public Relations Department of the GIS in 2008. She worked with Radio Maxx in Takoradi, Ghana Television (GTV), Yankah & Associates and some print media houses in Accra.

She has participated in a lot of work related courses, has good interpersonal communication skills and a Communication Skills Trainer for the Service.



ASI Amgborme is a product of the African Institute of Journalism and Communications (AIJC) affiliated to the Ghana Institute of Journalism, now AUCC. She had her first Degree in Psychology and Sociology with the University of Ghana, able to communicate in two international languages, and also pursuing her Masters in Strategic Management and Leadership with the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).



Group picture - Command Administrative Team (from right) Regional Staff Officer, Supt. Stephen Akpanyi, Regional Commander, Asst. Commissioner Samuel Basintale, GAR/PRO, Asst. Supt. Gifty Amgborme, Deputy



Regional Commander, Asst. Commissioner Evelyn Gyekye, and the Regional Administrator/Accountant, Chief Supt. Eunice Koomson.

