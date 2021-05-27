Impact, visibility and growth is the vision for my Presidency - Ohenewaa Brown

Ohenewaa Brown is the President of Rotaract Club of Accra-East

Source: Ohenewaa Brown, Contributor

The President-Elect of the Rotaract Club of Accra-East, Ms. Ohenewaa Brown, has called on members of her club to support the vision for the 2021-2022 Rotary Year – which is to help empower individuals, communities and the nation.

“I am of a firm belief that if an individual is empowered, that individual will empower a family and community. An empowered community is also an empowered nation,” she said.



Ms. Brown said this on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, during a virtual presentation made to members of her club, sponsor clubs and guests.



According to her, the 2021-2022 Rotary Year will have three focus, that is impact, visibility and growth.



On impact, she explained that the programs of the year will be targeted at providing impactful service to the communities in which the club operates, stressing, that each individual who has signed up to be a member of the club has an obligation towards the community.



She further noted that the club will use its programs to project its brand identity to ensure a boost in brand reputation. She opined that this will be achieved through strategic partnerships with local and international clubs as well as corporate organisations and the media.



Touching on growth, Ms. Brown, said the focus of that vision will be on equipping members and guests with professional skills that can support them in their professional lives.

“I am very passionate about this particular vision because, I have observed that we are always interested in looking outside and not inside. I believe that charity begins at home, therefore, our members development will take the center stage of this vision.”



Ms. Brown also noted that projects that will be executed during her administration include a prostate cancer screening and mental health education for the Accra Rehabilitation Centre, completion of the Hope Project- which is a three-unit classroom block for the people of Sefwi-Akpafu in the Western North Region.



The others are war on germs, a project aimed at educating students on handwashing and refurbishment of a library and Information Communication Technology Centre for a deprived school.



In an appeal, she called on individuals and corporate organisations to support her vision to help raise an amount of seventy thousand cedis to execute the outlined projects.



Ms. Brown is a trained journalist and public relations professional from the Ghana Institute of Journalism. She joined the club in 2018 and has held positions such as, Public Image Director and Membership Director. In the 2018-2019 Rotary Year, she was adjudged best club member.



Rotaract Club of Accra– East is the Best Club in Rotaract District 9102.The Club has won several awards and groomed great leaders at both District and National levels.