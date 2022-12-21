Impact your people with your position - Nana Adepa Amponsah Yeboah I tells traditional rulers

Her Royal Noble Empress Nana Adepa Amponsah Yeboah I

Source: Michael Akrofi, Contributor

The Kyidomhene of Akyem Tafo, who is also the CEO of Orbit Doyag groups of companies, Her Royal Noble Empress Nana Adepa Amponsah Yeboah I, has urged traditional rulers to make good use of their positions in society to impact the lives of their people positively.

She admonished traditional leaders to take decisions that will empower the people they have been entrusted to rule, to have decent livelihoods devoid of abject poverty.



Nana Adepa Amponsah Yeboah I entreated traditional rulers to also use their positions to lobby for developmental projects in their communities to create opportunities for the youth in terms of educational development, Social development, economic, human development, skills training and entrepreneurship and cultural promotion/tourism, and many more.



She said indeed, "chieftaincy in modern Ghana has become a challenge in that the people except development, he or she is expected to bring development to his people in the area of education, jobs and their health, so I am glad to partner Barima Essah Kwasi Mensah Bediako III today for his vision to bring development in his community through this festival, I believe this will bring peace and unity among the people in this community because whenever there is development, there is always peace".



Her Royal Noble Empress Nana Adepa Amponsah Yeboah I has been at a ground durbar and fundraising to aid the palace project during the climax of the Anum-Asamankese Ampene Kotoko Adehyedae Kese festival 2022. On the theme "3 Years of Exceptional Leadership; Uniting the Citizens for Development".



Nana Adepa Amponsah Yeboah I, reiterated together with a club at Dzoroulwn called Parliament pledge their commitment to support the initiative by Anum hene by donating an amount of Ghc30,000 as a seed money to fund the palace project.

However, the Chief of Anum-Asamankese, Barimah Essah Kwasi Mensah Bediako III



assured his people peace, unity and development in the area.



According to the Chief, in order to build a comfortable and resilient country, it is incumbent on every citizen to be patriotic to the country and be truthful to each other in all our endeavours



Also urged traders to reduce the prices of their goods as a result of the cedi appreciation and reduction in transport fares.



The Chief explained "when the cedi depreciated in recent times there were incessant increase in goods and services by we the traders, now by the grace of God the cedi is appreciating so I will urge all of us to be truthful to ourselves and reduce the prices of our goods in our various market places and I believe if we are able to do that Ghana will be a better place for all of us and Okyeman will also thrive".