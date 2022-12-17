2
Implementation of reduced transport fares starting from December 19

Public Transport COVID A public transport station in Accra

Sat, 17 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The implementation of a 15.3 percent reduction in transport fares will take effect from Monday, December 19, 2022. A list containing the new prices has been released accordingly.

This follows a decision by the Public transport operators under the various drivers’ unions in Ghana to reduce transport fares by 15.3 percent as contained in a statement released on Friday, December 16,

The operators indicated that their decision to reduce the fares follows the recent reductions in the price of petroleum products.

The group added that the fares cover the following types of road transport operations:

1. Shared taxis

2. Intra-city (Trotro)

3. Intercity (Long distance)

4. Haulage

The operators urged commercial transport operators to comply with the new fares and post them at their loading terminals.

A list of prices that will be charged from Monday, showed that fares that used to be GH¢2, GH¢3, GH¢4, GH¢5, GH¢6, and GH¢10 will now be GH¢1.70, GH¢2.60, GH¢3.40, GH¢4.30, GH¢5.10 and GH¢8.50 respectively.

View the full list of fares below:







