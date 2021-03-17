Implosion at NADMO as regional director calls DG incompetent

The Ashanti Regional Director for NADMO has been labelled incompetent

The Ashanti Region Director of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), Kwabena Nsenkyire, has taken a swipe at his Director-General tagging him as incompetent.

He alleged that his boss distributed some relief items in the Ashanti Region without recourse to him.



“How can a Director-General of NADMO bring relief items to the Ashanti Region without notifying me the regional director [and] rather he went ahead and delivered the goods without my consent and involvement?” he queried.



Speaking on Akoma FM‘s morning show GhanAkoma on Wednesday, March 17, Kwabena Nsenkyire further questioned the competence of the NADMO Director General, Eric Nana Agyemang Prempeh, complaining that “more than 12 district directors have not been paid for almost three years and even me as the regional director, I’ve not been paid for almost a year now”.

The Ashanti Regional NADMO Director, who doubles as First Vice Chairman for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Region, told host of the show Aduanaba Kofi Asante Ennin that “though Nana Agyemang Prempeh is my superior when it comes to party hierarchy, I’m his boss”.



“So I have every right to call a spade a spade. For me I can tell you that the NADMO Director-General is incompetent and it is about time we called him to order.”