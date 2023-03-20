Importing tomatoes from Burkina Faso, a country with the worst climate and insurgency is an embarrassment – Clement Apaak

Tomatoes

Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak, has expressed worry as to why Ghana would import tomatoes from a country with worse climate conditions.

The MP is not happy as to how Ghana would invest 200 million dollars annually to import tomatoes from Burkina Faso.



This was after he drove past a convoy of 11 trucks at Nasia heading towards Burkina Faso to import tomatoes.



The lawmaker in reaction to the issue asserted that it is mind-boggling for Ghana from a country suffering from insurgencies.



This the MP lamented is nothing far from incompetent leadership.



His tweet elicited a response from a follower who made claims that he was doing politics with the issue.

However, the MP reacted by saying it does not take away the fact that this is a national embarrassment.



“Just drove past a convoy of 11 trucks at Nasia heading to Burkina Faso via Paga to bring tomatoes to Ghana. Embarrassing that we import 200M dollars worth of tomatoes annually from a country with climatic conditions worse than ours, which is also battling insurgents? Sad!”, he shared on his twitter page.



The follower reacted saying, “You politicize everything in this country. What did your government do over the importation of tomatoes or you want to tell Ghanaians it just started under the current government”.



The MP responded stating that “That does not take away the national embarrassment. I never said it started today, I said it’s an embarrassment, and it is. Since you have elected to attribute ownership, it’s your cup of tea. Enjoy!”