Impose at least two-week lockdown - Prof Gyampo tells govt

Ghana imposed a lockdown in Accra and Kumasi in 2020.

Prof Ransford Gyampo is calling on government to impose a lockdown to serve as a wake-up call to an increasingly lax population amid the consistent rise in coronavirus cases.

The University of Ghana associate professor and political scientist stressed that the measure though drastic but needed in the face of current coronavirus statistics.



"We need a drastic response from government and I think that we should lockdown because the numbers have become too much, I think we should lockdown for two weeks so it hits Ghanaians," he said during a radio program on Accra- based Asaase radio, monitored by GhanaWeb.



He further intimated that Ghana was paying the price for holding a mentality that the virus had left especially during the 2020 political season and end of year festivities.

As at January 29, a total of 629 new cases brought the caseload to 63,883. Active currently stands at 3,940. Greater Accra Region with 37,117 accounts for over 50% of all cases.



Second to fifth slots are occupied by Ashanti, Western Eastern, and Central regions with 11,895; 3,392; 2,779, and 2,245 respectively