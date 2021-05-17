Imposition of Restrictions Act still in force – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says the Imposition of Restriction Act 2020 (Act 1012) is still in force until further notice.

According to him, until the country vaccinates the requisite numbers of its citizens and achieves herd immunity, “which will help return our lives to normalcy, the Imposition of Restrictions Act, 2020 (Act 1012) will remain in force”.



The law will also allow the security agencies not to relent in their efforts to enforce the law.



The President made this known when he addressed the nation for the 25th time on Sunday, May 16, 2021, after the country had its first two imported cases of the novel Coronavirus in March 2020.



Giving the breakdown of Ghana’s COVID-19 situation, Akufo-Addo stated, “We have seen a marked reduction in active cases, i.e., persons who currently have the virus, from five thousand, four hundred and forty-four (5, 444) persons as of 26th February, to one thousand, three hundred and fourteen (1, 314), as at 11th May.



“Our rate of infection has dropped significantly from four hundred (400) a day when I last spoke to you, to less than one hundred (100) now, and the number of persons who have recovered from the virus has also increased from seventy-seven thousand, nine hundred and seventy-two (77, 972) to ninety-one thousand, one hundred and forty-six (91, 146) within the same period.

One hundred and seventy-six (176) more persons in that time have also, unfortunately, lost their lives to COVID-19. Cumulatively, we have conducted one million, one hundred and twenty-one thousand, one hundred and sixty-eight (1, 121,168) COVID tests.”



The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, also announced that the country will commence the second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination exercise on Wednesday, May 19, 2021.



He noted that the exercise will take place in some 43 districts, adding, the Ghana Health Service will provide more information on the vaccination in the coming week.



“I am happy to announce that beginning Wednesday, May 19 to Wednesday 26 May, the deployment of the second dose of vaccines will take place across the designated vaccination centres in the 43 districts approximately 12 weeks after the first jab as the science prescribes. More details of the deployment will be communicated by the Ghana Health Service in the coming week,” Akufo-Addo stressed.



