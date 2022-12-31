Improve condition of prisoners - Dormaa East MP to stakeholders

The MP (right) making a donation to the Sunyani Female Prisons

The Member of Parliament for Dormaa East, Paul Apreku Twum-Barimah, has admonished prison officers and stakeholders to do their best to reform people who have been incarcerated under their care.

He expressed worry over the condition of prisoners in Ghana which keeps deteriorating with no sign of improvement .



The MP who serves on Parliament Poverty Reduction Strategy Committee made this known when he presented chairs and fans to the Sunyani Central Female Prisons.

In addition, he presented an amount of GHC3000 to the inmates to be used to purchase edible items to refresh them during the Christmas festivities.



Mr Twum-Barimah believes that providing proper care for inmates will help transform their way of thinking and help reform them into society once they have served their sentences.