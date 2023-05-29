1
Improve future of Zongo youth through skills training - GFZA official

Mon, 29 May 2023

The Research and Business Department Officer of the Ghana Free Zones Authority (GFZA), Kausara Abdul-Latif, has called for a shift from simply training people formally because the future of the world will be based on skills training.

She explained that if parents can be conscious about the growth and capabilities of their children, they can guide them towards learning skills that will be beneficial to them in the future.

She added that while getting a formal education is a good thing, just as has been happening in many advanced countries, there is also the need to promote vocational skills in the society.

“I want to believe that every parent knows the uniqueness of their child. If you are bringing up a child, you have to study the mental and the physical capabilities of the child, you are able to tell this child is, probably creative, or maybe this child is artistic.

“If you are able to know the capability of your child, you are able to guide the child… so, this is hand in hand, and it will help the community. To the upcoming youth, I believe that education is not enough. Looking at where the world is going to, skills training will rule the world, just as it is happening in other continents,” she stressed.

Kausara Abdul-Latif made this known when she spoke with GhanaWeb at the Digital Skills and Empowerment Program (ZODSEP) Stakeholder Engagement, a public event by ZongoVation Hub in partnership with Star Ghana Foundation, at the Nima/Mamobi Community Library in Accra.

Some of the other speakers at the event were Zakiyu Iddris Tindannayil, Zongo Youth Advocate/Security and Intelligence Consultant; Khadijatu Iddrisu, Procurement Officer and Founder of Labari Hanno; and Ijahra Larry, the Executive Director of the Ink Ghana Organisation.

Watch her speaking in the video below:



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
