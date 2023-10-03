Improving basic education in Kintampo North: MCE presents 500 dual desks to GES

The MCE presents the desks to GES

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Kintampo North, Isaac Baffour Ameyaw, popularly known as Hon. Koola, on Monday, October 2, 2023, presented five Hundred pieces of dual desks to the Kintampo Municipal Education office for further distribution to some basic schools in the municipality with inadequate student furniture.

The MCE, making the presentation on behalf of the assembly said the gesture was aimed at tackling the issue of unavailability of desks in some basic schools in the municipality.



He added that this was not the first time the assembly under his leadership presented desks to schools as the same number was presented last year. This move, according to him, will by extension improve teaching and learning in the municipality.



He appealed to authorities at the municipal's GES to ensure equitable distribution of the desks as well as ensure their proper use and maintenance.

"This is the second time I am presenting this number of dual desks to the Ghana Education Service to distribute to schools in the municipality that do not have enough desks. It is in fulfillment of my promise to provide 500 desks every year to schools without enough desks to help deal with the challenge of no desks in our schools. As I present these to the GES, I will advise that they ensure their equitable distribution and also ensure that they are properly used and maintained", he said.



The Kintampo Municipal Director of Education, Sylvester Opoku, after taking delivery of the dual desks on behalf of the directorate, expressed his profound gratitude to the MCE for honoring his promise of providing schools in the municipality with 500 dual desks every year.



He further assured the MCE of a fair distribution and proper maintenance of the desks.