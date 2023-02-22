Improving sanitation on campus: Tamale Technical University DASA donates dustbins

The gesture is part of the school's social responsibilities

Source: Nurudeen Ibrahim, Contributor

The Tamale Technical University branch of the Dagbon Students Association (DASA) has donated dustbins to the school and its sister campus, the Tamale Technical Institute as part of their social responsibilities.

Receiving the dustbins on behalf of the two Educational Institutions, a tutor and the patron of the Association Chief Andani lauded the initiative taken by the leadership of DASA.



According to him, the gesture is the first of its kind since the formation of the Association at the Educational Institution.



“As a tutor and patron of the Association, this is the first time we're getting such a donation, the only thing we normally hear from the Association leadership is an excursion, but this time around it has taken a different dimension which is remarkable, on behalf of the teaching staff I congratulate all members of DASA for looking beyond their usual dealings”.



Vice Principal of the Tamale Technical Institute (TTI), Mr. Alhassan S Adam also added his voice by urging the leadership of the Association to continue with the impactful initiative.



According to him, any form of donations from the Association and other groupings on campus would be appreciated but was quick to advise members of DASA to be law-abiding and peace-loving.



President of the Association, Mr. Fuseini Hassan Nantogma said the donation is geared to improve sanitation and prevent the reckless disposal of unwanted materials on campus.

“We observed that students throw rubbish haphazardly on campus, so as an Association we thought it necessary to procure dustbins for the school in our own small way, we aim to add our effort to the progress of this Institution”.



Mr. Hassan appealed to individuals and cooperate bodies to support the Association in carrying out its projects and programs.



The President of the Students Representative Council at the Technical Institute, Mr. Alhassan Ibrahim thanked the leadership of the Association for the support.



According to him, the gesture would go a long way in improving the sanitation situation at both institutions, adding that the items came at the right time.



However, the leadership of the Association used the opportunity to express gratitude to their immediate predecessors led by Chief Iddrisu Ibrahim (Sapashini) for paving the way in the procurement of the dustbins.



In attendance at the handing over ceremony included the Senior house master of TTI, TaTU chief, Naa Nurudeen, TTI chief, Naa Alhassan, Organizer Damba, Vice President Hardi, Wulana Zulkanain, Sapashini Hafiz, TTI DASA President and many more.