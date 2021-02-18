In God’s name don’t re-appoint Mary Boatema as our DCE – Effiduase Chief begs Akufo-Addo

Nana Adu Ameyaw II, Chief of Asante Effiduase

Nana Adu Ameyaw II, Chief of Asante Effiduase, has made a passionate appeal to the President of Ghana Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo not to reappoint Mary Boatema as the District Chief Executive for Effiduase Asokore.

Prior to election 2020, Mary Boatema was sacked by the President of Ghana Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for clams of sabotaging the NPP Member of Parliament for the constituency and utter disregard for Traditional leaders in the District.



However, the President reinstated her back to her office without any explanation.



But at a press conference organized by the Chiefs and elders of Asante Effiduase and addressed by Nana Adu Ameyaw II, Chief of Asante Effiduase said calls have been made on the President not to re-appoint Mary Boatema as the DCE in the government’s second term.

According to the Chief and elders of the district, Mary Boatema is incompetent and not fit to lead the people as the District Chief Executive.



“We are all aware of the issues between Hon. Mary Boateng and the MP. For now, the MP has won the elections. What we are left with is to get a DCE. But for the DCE position, we beg the President that Mary cannot become our DCE because she cannot work with the MP. There are several issues and even when I wanted to intervene for us to settle them amicably, Mary refused coming and said she has to consult her lawyers.



What we want is a competent individual who will come and handle the affairs of Effiduase because we have been lagging when it comes to development. Can you imagine that in the last term, the Assembly was unable to elect a presiding officer? We don’t want any incompetent person, what we want is a humble person and someone who listens to the elders in the district. All we want is development so we are pleading with the President to appoint someone who has the district at heart so that he/she can spearhead the development of the district,” he said.