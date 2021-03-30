In NPP people who badmouth others are seen as competent – Kennedy Agyapong

Kennedy Agyapong, MP, Assin Central

The Assin Central Member of Parliament Kennedy Agyapong has said that in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) people who badmouth others are seen as competent.

“One sad thing in the NPP is that they like to listen to people who badmouth others so they feel that anyone who badmouth other people are rather competent.



The members of the NPP have a bad attitude such that if someone is appointed as a Director-General or as a Chief Executive, they implant another person who is given direct instructions just to undermine the President’s appointee,” he said on Accra-based Net2TV.



He noted that these individuals who badmouth people use the President’s name to do things which are uncalled for at the blind side of the President.

The NPP MP reiterated his stance on not been afraid of any leading member of the party because they have worked extremely hard to bring the party to power.



Kennedy Agyapong called on the NPP to fight for their party because some bad nuts are destroying it.