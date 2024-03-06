News

News
In absence of the driver, we don't give the car to the mate who can’t drive – Kofi Amoabeng jabs

Wed, 6 Mar 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Businessman and founder of the defunct UT Bank and UT Holdings, Prince Kofi Amoabeng, has responded to Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia's recent assertion that he is only a mate to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Bawumia, who doubles as the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has urged Ghanaians to consider him for the role of the driver (president) in the 2024 elections, positioning himself as the natural successor to President Akufo-Addo.

However, Amoabeng disagrees with Bawumia, highlighting that not all mates can drive, therefore, it is not a necessity to hand over the vehicle to the mate in the absence of the driver.

"Looking at the two of them, Bawumia is saying he was the mate, and of course, not all mates know how to drive. So, if the driver is not present, you don't give the car to the mate by force,” he said in a YouTube interview with Kofi TV.

He stated that if he were to run UT Bank again, he would approach things differently, particularly in terms of trust.

He emphasized the importance of understanding the extent to which individuals can be trusted, indicating that this is a key factor in successful leadership.

“But you see, taking myself as an example, if I have to run UT again, I know what to do differently. Even trusting people, I know to what extent I have to trust them. That is why I am saying that between the two, Mahama is a better bet,” he added.



Source: www.ghanaweb.com