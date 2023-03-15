‘In fact, I’m a very friendly person’ – Dr. Afriyie Akoto refutes ‘arrogant’ tag

Contrary to the widespread perception that the former Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, is arrogant, he says he is very friendly.

He explained that what many describe as arrogance is his very vocal and confident personality.



The former minister and Member of Parliament for Kwadaso also stated that many people do not know that he is an open-hearted person.



“For those who know me well, I’m known to be confident, very passionate, and to have strong views on many subjects. Frequently, I’ve often been perceived to be too serious and arrogant, but that is far from the reality. In fact, I’m a very friendly person; very open-hearted, and an affable person,” he explained.



Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto made this known in Accra during the official launch of his New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearership campaign.



Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto is among a few names in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) who have openly declared their intentions to run for the vacant position of flagbearer of the ruling party.



The personalities, including the Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia; the former Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen; and Francis Addai-Nimoh, a former MP for Mampong; are geared towards what the NPP calls ‘Breaking the 8’ in Ghana’s political history.

Watch Dr. Afriyie Akoto speak in the video below:







