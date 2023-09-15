In-law of woman allegedly murdered by houseboy speaks

An in-law Efia Ahenkan (Princess Efia) who was killed in Kumasi by her houseboy

An in-law Efia Ahenkan (Princess Efia), the woman who was allegedly murdered by her houseboy in Kumasi, Hawa has given details of the events that transpired following the incident.

Hawa, an auntie to Princess Efia’s husband based in the UK, Rev Osei Kofi's son, said that she directed one of her children to call the police after they realised that lights at the victim's home were off and her dogs were left roaming on the compound.



She said that the police came to search her house at around 11:00 pm and found her mortal remains at her garage.



She added that the police after discovering the body brought in a team of officers who came in different vehicles to convey the mortal remains of the victim and also gather some evidence and left the premises around 1:00am



Hawa, who lives in a building adjacent to that of the victim, said that they suspect that the house help, identified as John Allister, had help from a friend who visited him before the incident.



She said that they are not sure whether the friend left the house before the incident, but they suspect that he could have helped the houseboy because Princess Efia was too powerful for Allister to overpower on his own.



“She was killed in the afternoon around 1 pm to 2 pm… Someone helped him (Allister) because he is just a child and he couldn’t have overcome her (the victim). She is very strong.

“So, because there were two, they subdued her, they hit her head with a wood and they slashed her belly to the extent that some of her interest came out,” she said in Twi in an interview Kumasi-based Oheneba TV.



Watch the interview in the video below:







Background:



Sports broadcaster Dan Kwaku Yeboah on September 14, 2023, revealed chilling details of the incident, indicating that the woman known as Efia Ahenkan alias Princess Efia was the wife of Reverend Osei Kofi’s son who is based in London, United Kingdom.



Per Kwaku Yeboah’s narration of events, Princess Efia was allegedly stabbed by her house help whom she recruited barely months ago.

“The family of Reverend Osei Kofi is in deep sorrow now because the wife of his London-based son has been killed. The man wanted his wife to have the freedom to undertake her business activities so recruited a house help through an agency.



“The name of the house help was John Allister and he was paying him through the agency. On Friday, she was having a conversation with her friend when the said friend heard her scream that she has been stabbed. The phone went dead and her number went off so the following day the friend sent a police team to the house in Kumasi," he said.



Dan Kwaku Yeboah went on to paint a picture of the crime scene and the state of the house when the police in the company of the said friend visited the house.



“Upon getting to the house, they realized that the dog in the house had been released and the body of the lady was lying in the garage. The car in the garage had been driven away by the house help,” he said.



BAI/OGB



