In my 24-year reign, I have never met Asantehene - Dormaahene

The Traditional Ruler (Dormaahene) of Dormaa, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyeman Badu II, has disclosed that in his entire 24-year reign, he has never had the opportunity to meet the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the ruler of the Asante Kingdom.

He noted that throughout the 24-year reign for both of them, he has not met the Asantehene in person and for that matter does not hold any personal grudge with him even though he maintains his position that there is no king in Ghana.



This revelation comes amidst a controversy where Dormaahene challenged the title of ‘king’ used to describe the Asantehene.



He further clarified that, as per the Chieftaincy Act of Ghana, the paramount chief holds the highest position among chiefs, dispelling the notion of ‘king’ in the country.



During an interview on GhanaWeb's The LowDown program with Daniel Oduro, the Dormaahene when questioned about a potential personal issue with the Asantehene, dismissed such suggestions.



“I am the head of the region, chieftaincy-wise, if there is something affecting some of my people, who will speak? and so it was in that capacity that I spoke.

“Why should I have a problem with him? In fact i have not met him before, all 24 years that both of us have been on the stool, we have never met. So, why should I have a problem with him?” he questioned.



He noted also that people should begin to embrace differing viewpoints and learn to accept them.



"People should learn to accept. If you don’t accept, I will argue with you till God himself calls us," he added.



