In your opinion, do you believe your boss has failed? - NDC dep. youth organizer files questions for Bawumia

Kwame Asiemoah Jnr (L), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia (R)

The Deputy Volta Regional Youth Organiser of the NDC, Kwame Asiemoah Jnr, has thrown a series of questions at the Vice President and the Flagbearer of the NPP, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

In the list of questions, the deputy youth organiser, asked him [Dr Bawumia] to evaluate his boss, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and his governance over the last seven years.



According to him, the NPP flagbearer should come out to address these questions because he also filed 170 questions to the then Vice President Kwasi Amissah-Arthur



Asiemoah Jnr's statement came in response to a comment by the Vice President of Imani Africa, Kofi Bentil, who urged the public to give Dr. Bawumia a fair hearing and a chance to prove himself as a potential leader of the country.



To him, in acting on the advice of Kofi Bentil for a fair hearing for the NPP flagbearer, Dr Bawumia should come out to answer the questions he has for him.



Kwame Asiemoah Jnr in his statement, tasked the vice president to assess the president, state his role as vice president in the Akufo-Addo's achievement, among others.

“Now that you want a fair hearing, I wish you could answer only 3 questions:



1. In your opinion, Do you think your boss, President Nana Addo has failed?



2. What was your role to help him achieve the results we currently have?



3. Do you think Ghanaians deserve an apology from Nana Addo and your good self?



“My questions are purely based on Kofi Bentil’s warped logic akin to your logic on the reverse of your comment on the exchange rate,” part of the statement read.

Meanwhile, the Flagbearer of the NPP, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is slated to have a public address on February 7, 2024.



His public address is much awaited since it has been a while since he engaged in that exercise particularly after being elected as the party’s flagbearer.



