Inadequate funding preventing CHRAJ from delivering its mandate

The Commissioner of the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) in Ghana, Joseph Whittal, has highlighted that a significant challenge faced by the institution is inadequate funding thereby preventing it from effectively carrying out its mandate.

The commissioner disclosed at the launch of the 30th Anniversary Celebration of the institution held on July 6, 2023.



During the launch, Commissioner Joseph Whittal emphasized the persistent issue of insufficient funding has hindered the commission's ability to function effectively.



He described the situation as a paradox, as CHRAJ encompasses three distinct institutions but receives funding as if it were a single entity.



“The major challenge the commission has faced over these years is inadequate funding for the institution that is for all practical purposes.

“Three institutions rolled into one but funded as if its it only one institution, that is the paradox of this commission,” he said.



He further revealed that despite efforts to convey this crucial distinction to the government, including references to relevant judgments from the judiciary, the Ministry of Finance continues to view CHRAJ as a single entity.



Consequently, the commission only receives resources allocated for a single institution, thereby limiting its capacity to fulfil its multiple mandates effectively.



“We have tried to explain to the government over the years, even the judiciary has tried in these decisions of judgements to explain that we are three in one, but the ministry of finances sees us only as one and gives us resources for only one, that is our problem.

“So, as a result of inadequate funding the commission is contained in the delivery of its multiple mandates,” he added.







