Inadequate health personnel impede health care delivery in Ada West

Dr. Seli Deh is the Ada West District Director of Health

Inadequate health personnel and bad roads are impeding quality health care delivery in the Ada West District of the Greater Accra Region.

Dr. Seli Deh, the Ada West District Director of Health, who disclosed this, said lack of accommodation for health workers remains a problem.



Speaking at a meeting, she said poor health care threatens children's right to education and also impedes economic opportunities.



"If pragmatic measures are not put in place, the Ada West District will be off-track in achieving the Sustainable Development Goal 3 of promoting health and well-being for all by 2030," Dr Deh indicated.

Addressing the maiden meeting of the Directorate at Sege, the District Capital, Dr Deh said the directorate had introduced a programme, dubbed ‘Family Meeting,’ to meet regularly with stakeholders to discuss ways to ensure affordable, accessible and quality health care delivery in the district.



Touching on the COVID-19 pandemic, the District Director called on the public to obey and practice the health safety protocols and guidelines put in place by the government and World Health Organization.