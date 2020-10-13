Inauguration of Eastern Regional House of Chiefs suffers injunction

File photo

The Krontihene of New Juaben Traditional Area Baffuor Nyantakyi Tutu Boateng has filed an injunction application at the Koforidua High Court against President of New Juaben Traditional Council, President of the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs and National House of Chiefs over his exclusion from the list of chiefs presented.

Among the reliefs being sort jointly and severally by the Krontihene are; an Order of Permanent Injunction on the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs from inaugurating Chiefs from the New Juaben Traditional Area as members of the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs until such time that Regulation 7 (i)(h) is amended by the President of the National House of Chiefs.



Also, an order of Permanent Injunction against the New Juaben Traditional Council from selecting Chiefs from the list contained under Regulation 7(i)(h) and submitting same to the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs until such time that the said Regulation is amended by the President of the National House of Chiefs.



The plaintiff also wants “a declaration that the inclusion of sub-divisional stools and nonexistent stools under Regulation 7 (i)(h) for and on behalf of the New Juaben Traditional Area is null and void as it is contrary to the very 7 (I)(h), and an Order of the Court directed at the President of the National House of Chiefs to cause an Amendment to be made to Regulation 7 (I) (h) of L.I 2409 to include all the Divisional Stools/ Chiefs within the New Juaben Traditional Area using the National Register of Chiefs as at 1st July, 2020 which includes the plaintiff herein. also an Order of the Court Staying the implementation of Regulation 7 (i)(h) until such time that the said Regulation is amended”



The plaintiff avers in his Statement of Claim that Kontihene Stool is a Divisional Stool within the New Juaben Traditional Area and it is one of the inception stools since the New Juaben state was formed sometimes in 1878.



He explained that before 1992, there were nine (9) Divisions of the New Juaben Traditional Area which are: Omanhemaa Ne Asuminam headed by Omanhemaa, Kontire ne Akwamu (Asafo) headed by Kontihene, Gyase headed by Gyasehene, Adonten headed by Adontenhene/ Oyokohene, Nifa headed by Nifahene / Effiduasehene, Benkum headed by Benkumhene/ Asokorehene, Nkosuo headed by Nkosuohene, Ayokuo headed by Ayokuohene, and Kyidom headed by Kyidomhene.

Then after 1992 the Omanhene of New Juaben Traditional Area created four more Divisions which are namely: Manwerehene, Notoyehene, Jumapohene, and Akyempemhene bringing to thirteen the total number of divisional stools in the traditional area



The Krontihene avers that per regulation 7(1)(h) of L.I 2409 six division chiefs shall be selected to represent the New Juaben Traditional area at the regional House of Chiefs on rotational bases for four years according to in Alphabetical order of stool but conspicuously eliminated were eight(8) divisional Chiefs- Gyasehene,Krontihene( plaintiff) ,Akyempehene, Notoyehene,Ayokuohene, Nkosuohene,Kydomhene and Mawerehene who have been replaced by list of sub-divisional stools -Nyamekromhene, Suhyenhene, Adahene, and Akwadumhene contrary to the Chieftaincy Act,2008 Act 759.



Again, the plaintiff contends that non-existent stools such as Betomhene ,Adwesohene, Srodaehene and Nsukwaohene were presented by omanhene of New Juaben Traditional Council ,Daasebre Prof.Emeritus Oti Boateng .



The statement of claim further stated that the Krontihene stool is one of the major Divisional Stools and has been the regent for the New Juaben Traditional area for four years, therefore “flabbergasted, overwhelmed and keeps wondering how his stool could possibly be excluded /eliminated from the list of Divisional Chiefs within the New Juaben Traditional Area under Regulation (7) (I)(h).



The plaintiff prays the Court that until it intervenes to stop the illegality the defendants herein would implement ,enforce, perpetuate and entrench the illegalities against his rights as a Divisional Chief.