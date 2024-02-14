Inauguration of the 5th Assembly of the Kwahu-East District

Executives captured in a photo

Source: 5th Assembly of Kwahu-East District

The 5th Assembly of the Kwahu-East District was inaugurated on February 12,2024, at Abetifi with Hon. Dr. Kwaku Afriyie, Minister for Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation, presiding over the event.

The assembly comprises 22 elected members and 10 government appointees. Hon. Isaac Agyapong, the District Chief Executive, set the tone with his impassioned welcome remarks, urging unity and dedication to the district's advancement.



"Together, as members of this esteemed Assembly, we have a solemn responsibility to work tirelessly for the advancement and prosperity of the Kwahu-East District and its people," he proclaimed. His words resonated with humility, emphasizing the importance of cooperation and service.



"As we embark on this new chapter together, let us remember that our actions have the power to shape the future of our district for generations to come," Hon. Agyapong continued. His call for transparency, accountability, and inclusivity echoed through the gathering, setting the standards for governance.

Congratulations reverberated through the assembly hall, a chorus of acknowledgment for each member's role in shaping the district's destiny. "May we work together in harmony and unity to fulfill the hopes and aspirations of all those we serve," concluded Hon. Agyapong, encapsulating the spirit of the occasion.



With a renewed sense of purpose and a commitment to the people they serve, the 5th Assembly of the Kwahu-East District embarked on their journey, guided by principles of integrity, unity, and unwavering dedication to progress.