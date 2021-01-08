Incidents in parliament were in defense of Ghana’s democracy - Lawyer Sosu

Madina MP, Francis-Xavier Sosu

The Member of Parliament for Madina lawyer Francis-Xavier Sosu has described the incidents which occurred in Parliament during the election of the Speakers as a “battle for the defence of our democracy”.

The first timer in Ghana’s legislative house indicated in a post that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) stood with and protected the people.



He said the NDC is on a mission to see a new law chamber, with a new fire, with a new direction for a better Ghana.



"It was such a fierce battle for the defence of our democracy and the 1992 constitution of Ghana. Standing with the people and protecting the will and desires of the People," Francis-Xavier Sosu said.

He added, "Never doubt the change a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can bring the world by changing one thing at a time."



"We are on a mission to see a new law chamber, with a new fire, with a new direction for a better Democratic Ghana. It will always be Ghana First," he stated.



The Lawyer added, "Thank you, Madina for the opportunity to serve you and mother Ghana."