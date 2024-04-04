Inclusive Health for Africa reaches out to Persons Living With Disability in Tamale

Project Officer for Inclusive Health for Africa, Nannette Simms-Golo

Source: Abdul-Hanan Saani Inusah, Contributor

In the collective fight to end AIDS by 2030, various groups and communities continue to employ various interventions. 1st December 2023 was World AIDS Day, a day to celebrate the progress and retrospect and further drive discussions and activities towards ending the AIDS pandemic.

For this year’s celebration, the theme was ‘Let Communities Lead,’ to echo the role and impact that communities have had in shaping the global HIV response.



For this year’s celebration, Inclusive Health for Africa (IHA) reached out to Persons living with disability (PWDs) in the Tamale Metropolis with HIV education and screening. Inclusive Health for Africa (IHA) is a non-profit organization that provides Sexual and Reproductive Health services to vulnerable and underserved communities in Ghana. For 2023, its focus has been on Northern Ghana.



Understanding the marginalization and limited knowledge about accessing HIV/AIDS services among Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) in Northern Ghana, Inclusive Health for Africa organized an education and free screening exercise for this community. This initiative, facilitated by experienced healthcare professionals and educators, aimed to enlighten PWDs on HIV transmission, prevention strategies, and the importance of early detection through voluntary testing.



Dr. Abdul-Hanan Saani Inusah, who welcomed participants, encouraged everyone to join the fight against HIV and stigma to end AIDS by 2030. Dr. Rashida Gomda educated the audience on HIV/AIDS, its modes of transmission, clinical features, the importance of testing, and the successes of antiretroviral therapy.

A question-and-answer session followed, allowing the audience to seek clarifications. Educational materials, including pamphlets and posters, were distributed, providing concise information on STIs and HIV/AIDS.



The education sessions were followed by HIV testing and counselling. Participants also had the opportunity to engage with the team of health professionals on other health issues they had.



Speaking with the Project Officer for Inclusive Health for Africa, Ms Nannette Simms-Golo, she indicated that the organization included persons living with disability in this year’s activities because of the health education gaps noted amongst this population, especially in the Northern Region of Ghana.



She also called on the government and stakeholders to empower vulnerable groups to take up the fight against AIDS.