Incompetence an understatement to describe anomalies in exhibition exercise - Franklin Cudjoe

President of IMANI-Africa, Franklin Cudjoe

Founding President of IMANI-Africa, Franklin Cudjoe has taken a swipe at the Electoral Commission (EC) over the challenges and anomalies detected in the ongoing voter exhibition exercise.

To him, incompetence is an understatement to describe the situation following the cost used in compiling the register.



In a post on Facebook, Mr. Cudjoe noted that the suggestion by John Boadu, the General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) that persons who had their names missing or duplicated could vote on Election Day even when the problems associated with the register are not solved, is strange.



This he noted is aiding and abetting contraband voting and an escape route for those who managed to snatch $150m from us by performing vanishing acts.



Read his full post below



Okay, I am forced to speak at last In actual fact, the so-called multiple registrations are clearly the fault of the ‘super biometric machines’ touted as better than the efficiently true ones that served us without much headaches, yet procured through murky means, and now acting its untested function in generating multiple identities at will.

All these for $150m! Incompetence is an understatement. They still can’t stop lying too. I think the ruling party must now abandon its unalloyed support for the EC and ask them to sit up.



I cringed when I heard my brother John Boadu, general secretary of the ruling party suggest, that if unresolved, the self-imposed mess can only be undone by allowing anyone with an EC- generated card to vote on D-day.



No! Mr. Boadu, that would be aiding and abetting contraband voting and an escape route for those who managed to snatch $150m from us by performing vanishing acts.



Thankfully, some like me and folks in civil society are no pliant tools in the acts of the illusionist. Magic has its limits and some Judges will soon learn this.