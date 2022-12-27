2
Incompetent Akufo-Addo has introduced quota system because he cannot pay teacher trainee allowance – Apaak

Clement Apaak Builsa South Member of Parliament, Dr. Clement Apaak

Tue, 27 Dec 2022 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Deputy Ranking Member on the Education Committee of Parliament, Dr. Clement Apaak has expressed worry over the government’s inability to pay teacher trainee allowance.

The MP for Builsa South says the government has been exposed badly over the situation.

The lawmaker noted that this has been evident in the quota system introduced by the government to limit the number of qualified persons who apply to the various training colleges in the country.

A list has gone viral on social media from the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission with the heading "Admission for the 2022/2023 Academic Year in the Public Colleges of Education”.

The list said the allocation for the various schools cannot be varied and must be adhered to.

These figures would also be used to guide feeding and payment of trainee allowances, the list added.

In response, Dr. Clement Apaak stated that the directive was prompted by the government’s inability to pay trainee allowances.

He also stated that the government failed to listen to opposing viewpoints on the trainee allowance and allowed partisan politics to take centre stage.

"A quota system to control the number of students Colleges of Education can admit for the 2022/23 academic year? The letter/allocation list attached suggests that govt can’t pay feeding grants/teacher trainee allowance for all who qualify to train as teachers.”



