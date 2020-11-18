‘Incompetent’ Amidu’s exit ‘good omen for Ghanaians’ – CVM

Amidu has left his role as Special Prosecutor

The Concerned Voters Movement has described Martin Amidu’s resignation as a ‘good omen’ for Ghanaians.

Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu resigned on Monday, November 17 over what he claims to be interference from the president.



Martin Amidu also accused the government of deliberately starving his office resources.



But in a statement, the CVM noted that Martin Amidu exhibited gross incompetence and intolerance in his time as Special Prosecutor.



The group highlighted instances where Martin Amidu clashed with officials to validate their assertions that Amidu personality made it impossible for people to work with him.



“The resignation of Martin Amidu is a good omen for Ghanaians. Martin Amidu woefully failed to live up to expectation, always fighting people under investigation in the media through writing of long epistles. He was more committed to the writing of long epistles for media consumption than focusing on his job description as the Special Prosecutor”.

“The 'saint' Martin Amidu failed to work with Super Saint Prof. Atta Mills. Prof. Mills had no option than to sack the arrogant and disrespectful Martin Amidu. It therefore comes as no surprise to us when J. J. Rawlings NEVER promoted him as the substantive Attorney General in his Government perhaps due to his lack of professional ethics, and his amateur characteristics”.



“Martin Amidu first served as the Deputy Attorney-General in the last four years of Provisional National Defense Council(PNDC) and again served as a Deputy Attorney-General in the NDC Government for 8years without a promotion as substantive under J. J. Rawlings” he said.



The resignation of Martin Amidu, according to some persons will affect the fortunes of the NPP in the upcoming elections.



Dr Kobby Mensah, a political analyst said on Joy News that some people who voted for Akufo-Addo in the last elections may opt for a different candidate due to Amidu’s exit.



But the CVM opines that the NPP is still in the driving seat despite the controversial exit of Amidu.

It stated that Amidu failed to impress in his role and his resignation should rather be welcomed as good news.



“The resignation of Martin Amidu shall have no consequence for the Victory of President Akufo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party(NPP)”



“Martin Amidu should understand that 70-80% of Ghanaians were hugely disappointed in him for his gross incompetence as the Special Prosecutor. Martin Amidu's resignation just like the death of Rawlings would have absolutely NO effect on the Victory of NPP and President Akufo-Addo”.



In 2000, Prof. Mills selected him as his Running Mate for the general elections but Prof. Mills dropped Martin Amidu ahead of the 2004 general elections due to the arrogant and disrespectful nature of Martin Amidu.



Some people are good at playing supporting roles than being the leader. The character type of Martin Amidu does not deserve the Special Prosecutor position .



Prof. Mills sacked Martin Amidu, members of NDC rediculed him and reduced him to nothing. However, through the writing of long epistles he became the favorite of the media. President Akufo-Addo gave him the opportunity to serve as a Special Prosecutor and frankly speaking Martin Amidu was the biggest disaster. He failed to live up to expectation. He could not translate theoretical long epistles into practice.

The Office of Special Prosecutor is not all about Martin Amidu. It is team work, but Martin Amidu reduced the whole office to himself, refusing to work in harmony with the staff of the Office of Special Prosecutor.



Martin Amidu said he cannot interrogate and investigate John Mahama over Airbus Scandal because he is a Presidential Candidate but he Martin Amidu can resign in an election year? Martin Amidu is a coward and attention seeker.

