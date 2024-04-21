'Incorruptible' Bawumia a better leader for Ghana than Mahama - Salam Mustapha

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, flagbearer of the NPP

The National Youth Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Salam Mustapha, has espoused that the anti-corruption credentials of the party’s flagbearer Dr Mahamudu Bawumia make him the perfect leader for the country.

According to him, Dr. Bawumia will rank ahead of John Mahama in any anti-corruption test.



He asserts that Dr Bawumia's reputation is not tainted with corruption and that no allegation of corruption has ever been made against him.



Salam Mustapha claims that the same cannot be said of the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama.



He also threw a challenge to persons who think Dr Bawumia is corrupt to come forward with evidence.

The NPP youth leader was speaking in an interview in the Ashanti Region as part of his National Youth Campaign tour of the region.



The tour is to engage the NPP youth wing ahead of the upcoming limited voter registration exercise set to be organized by the Electoral Commission.



It is also aimed at energizing the youth of the region to support the NPP's resolve of 'breaking the 8'.



EK