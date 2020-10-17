Increase communication on new payment method for coronavirus testing at Kotoka for traveler - Salt Media CEO

CEO of Salt Media GH, Charles Ohene Kwame Frimpong

Source: Kelly Nii Lartey Mensah, Contributor

The Chief Executive Officer of Salt Media GH, Charles Ohene Kwame Frimpong has advised the ruling New Patriotic Party to increase the communication on the changes made to mandatory $150 payment for Covid19 test for travelers coming to Ghana.

Mr. Frimpong after witnessing several travelers being returned home for failing to make online payments for the COVID-19 test before their flight to Ghana expressed the disappointment in how government has communicated the changes to Ghanaians in the diaspora.



According to him, several passengers who were traveling to Ghana were banned from boarding their flight at the Schiphol airport in Amsterdam because they had not made the payment online but were however ready to make cash payment upon arrival in Ghana.



Mr. Frimpong in a Facebook post said this has the ability to hurt the NPP’s quest for re-election especially because of the important role Ghanaians in the diaspora play in the development of the country.

Checkout the post below:





Source: Kelly Nii Lartey Mensah, Contributor