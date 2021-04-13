Increase in electricity tariff may lead to rise in power theft - Expert

Even if there will be an increment, it should be gradual

An Energy Expert, Fritz Moses says increment in electricity tariff may lead to increase in power theft in the country.

He made the assertions due to the proposed increment in electricity tariff by the ECG which indicates that Ghanaians may pay about 60 percent more of what they used to pay.



The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) is proposing an increment in tariffs in order to have access to more funds to enable it operate efficiently.



According to the Company, it needs more funds to support its operational activities, hence the request.



The proposal is currently pending approval from the Public Utilities and Regulatory Commission (PURC) in order to materialise.

Speaking on Atinka TV’s morning show, Ghana Nie, hosted by Ekourba Gyasi Simpremu, Mr Fritz Moses said although the tariff will be beneficial to the ECG in its quest to improve services, consumers will be disadvantaged.



“Even if there will be an increment, it should be gradual but if you make it huge at once, it does not help the consumers,” he said.



The Energy Expert added that,”If the tariffs are increased hugely, you may see an increase in power theft, because many Ghanaians will not want to be on national grid and pay for electricity when they can dodge payment.”