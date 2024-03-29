Incumbent MP vs. Bawumia's boy: Court grants NPP 6 weeks to settle Walewale primary dispute

NPP flag | File photo

The Tamale High Court presided over by His Lordship, Justice Richard Kogyapwah, on Wednesday 27th March 2024 granted a plea of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) National Election Committee to settle the Walewale constituency parliamentary primary dispute out of court.

The party is to report back to the court on 23rd May 2024 with their verdict under the alternative dispute resolution mechanism.



The party's Election Director, Evans Nimako who appeared in court under a motion believes out-of-court settlement is the best way to safeguard peace and unity hence the plea with the court to grant them a six-week period to settle the standoff.



The lawyer for the plaintiff, incumbent MP Hajia Lariba Zuwera, informed the presiding Judge of their support and agreement with the request.



Justice Richard Kogyapwah after hearing the submission of the Counsel accordingly granted the request and directed the parties to report the conditions of settlement back to the court.

Nimako in a media interview underscored the importance of using in-house mechanisms to resolve the issue.



According to him, the national leadership of the party is committed to ensuring there is peace and unity in the constituency.



Meanwhile, the lawyer of the plaintiff, Sylvester Isang, for his part said the case is not over yet in court and is subject to the conclusion of the internal resolution process.



He warned that no one particularly supporters of the first defendant should create an impression that his client has discontinued the petition.