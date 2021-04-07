Indefinite decisions of GES affecting teaching and learning - Expert

Free SHS students

The Programme Officer at Africa Education Watch, Kwasi Nimo Jnr has taken a swipe at the Ghana Education Service (GES) for rescheduling the reopening for Senior High School (SHS) Form 3 students to May 5.

Speaking on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he said the GES must be definitive when it comes to the academic calendar instead of issuing notices and changing the same.



The Ghana Education Service (GES) says it has rescheduled the reopening for Senior High School (SHS) Form 3 students to May 5.



Students had travelled from far and near to their various schools but were told the reopening has been rescheduled to May 5, 2021.



The GES explained that the decision was reached after management considered a proposal from the Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools (CHASS).

But reacting, Mr. Nimo Jnr indicated that it seems GES is taking decisions out of the blues and that is affecting the academic calendar.



He said the way the GES is managing the situation of our schools now is affecting the quality of teaching and learning.



He explained this was not the first time GES was planning education for the senior high sector but it seems in recent times, they are facing challenges.



He said the GES should not behave in a manner that would affirm the issues raised against the double-track system introduced some years ago.