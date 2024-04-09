Indefinite suspension of PNC General Secretary Janet Nabila upheld by High Court

Ms. Janet Nabila

Following a prolonged legal battle, the High Court has upheld the decision of the People's National Convention's (PNC) National Executive Committee (NEC) to indefinitely suspend Ms. Janet Nabila from her position as General Secretary.

Nabila's suspension on August 28, 2021, was triggered by claims of gross misconduct, insubordination, and incompetence. Despite the recommendations of the party's disciplinary committee, Nabila adamantly contested the decision.



In a statement issued on April 8, 2024, the PNC announced that the Court's ruling signifies the conclusion of a three-year-long leadership crisis that has detrimentally affected the party.



According to the party, the verdict clears the path for restructuring the party framework and selecting new party executives in anticipation of the 2024 elections.



The PNC emphasised that the judgement marks a triumph for the party and an opportunity for internal factions to reconcile, set aside their disparities, and collaborate towards a more robust and appealing political entity in the future.



