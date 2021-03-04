Independence Day celebrations to be held at Jubilee House Forecourt

The Jubilee House, Ghana's seat of government

Ghana’s 64th Independence Celebrations will be held at the forecourt of the seat of government [Jubilee House].

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, this year’s celebrations will be without the usual parade in a selected regional capital as has been done recently.



As part of the preparation, gunshots were heard earlier today from the premises of the seat of government which forms part of rehearsals by the Ghana Armed Forces for the 21-gun salute by the Ghana Armed Forces, as is the norm.



Every year, as part of the celebration, to mark the Independence of self-rule, schools across the country participate in a ceremonial parade for the occasion.



But prior to this year’s celebration, the Ghana Education Service (GES) upon instruction by the President on February 15, 2021, announced the suspension of the 64th Independence Anniversary parade, an activity which is carried out to mark the celebration of Independence Day.

The suspension is part of measures taken to help prevent the spread of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic in Ghana.



According to the GES, “All Regional Directors are therefore entreated to bring this important directive to the notice of Metropolitan/Municipal/District Education Directors and Heads of all institutions under their jurisdiction for strict compliance.”



Last year’s celebrations were held in the Ashanti Region capital town of Kumasi for the first time in the history of the country.