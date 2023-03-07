Independence day is a link between Ghanaians and political ancestors - Tema MCE

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Tema MCE, Yohane Amarh Ashitey

Source: Richard Asamoah, Contributor

The Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive, Yohane Amarh Ashitey, has rejected out of hand the idea that the commemoration of Ghana’s independence day is unnecessary because in 66 years after the declaration of same, the country has not developed that much.

Shooting down the suggestion in an interview with journalists on the sidelines of the commemoration of the 66th anniversary of independence in Tema, the MCE described it as fanciful nonsense.



“Our independence day is our sacred link to our political ancestors; the courageous fathers and mothers who laid down their lives to set us free from colonial shackles; we cannot believe we are acting wise if we break this link,” Yohane Amarh Ashitey said.



According to the hardworking Tema MCE, “no matter the level of our development, we must commemorate this day because we are not doing it to aggrandize ourselves, but to keep the independence spark and spirit aflame.”



The Tema version of the 6th March parade was held at the Tema Sports Stadium, with the brilliant Greater Accra regional Minister, Hon. Henry Quartey, taking the salute on behalf of the region.



This Year’s commemoration has also been special because Tema hosted the whole of the capital region with all the four districts of Tema, joining forces in the harbour city to commemorate the event.

Hon. Yohane Amarh Ashitey was full of praise for the Greater Accra regional Minister saying it was through his instrumentality that Tema got to host the rest of the region for this year’s commemoration.



“Already my boss, the regional Minister, has left his mark with many policies, including operation clean your frontage, which has brought cleanliness to our region, the capital region,” Hon. Yohane Amarh Ashitey said.



Hon. Henry Quartey is also credited with moving the onion market from Agbogbloshie, a suburb of Accra so that onion sellers can now sell in very decent environment and conditions of cleanliness.



Meanwhile, as part of the program of activities, the Tema Metropolitan Assembly organized unity games for the public.The games included a soccer gala match and boxing bouts. Those in attendance at the well-attended colourful parade include Stanley Nii Adjiri Blankson, Member of the Council of State, Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover, brand new MD of Valco, Nene Ofoe TeyeChu Agbadiagba IV, Tema East Npp Chairman, Cop Dr. Daniel Kwame Afriyie, Tema Regional Police Commander, Commodore Maxwell Arhen, Eastern Naval Commander, MMDCEs, MPs, Assembly Members, Religious leaders and traditional rulers