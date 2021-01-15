Independent Fomena MP can’t provide numerical advantage to NPP – NDC MP

Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, Member of Parliament (MP) for South Dayi Constituency

The Member of Parliament for South Dayi in the Volta Region, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor has said the Independent MP for Fomena, Andrew Asiamah Amoako risks losing his representation in parliament if he allows himself to be added to the NPP side.

“He may just bid farewell to Parliament because if his association is interpreted to provide numerical advantage to the NPP, then he has added to their side, and for that matter, has become a member, which effect would mean giving up his seat,” Dafeamekpor said in a submission in response to the Deputy leader of the NPP, Afenyo-Markin.



The Member of Parliament for Effutu, Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin, wants the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin to declare the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as the majority side in parliament.



Afenyo-Markin, in a paper laid before the Speaker, argued that the NPP side together with the independent member of parliament for Fomena, Andrew Amoako Asiamah who has indicated his willingness to sit with the NPP forms the majority in Ghana’s parliament.



“Order that the NPP caucus sits on the right of the aisle forthwith; and order that the composition of the various committees of this House should tilt in favour of the NPP caucus,” Afenyo said in his submission.

Currently, both sides have 137 members each in Parliament with one independent candidate following the outcome of the December 07 2020 elections.



But the NDC MP in his submission said the suggestion being shoved down their throats by the NPP is unacceptable and cannot be backed by law.



“The system or principle being urged on us by the NPP that they are the Majority because an independent MP has decided to do business with them has no basis in law and in parliamentary practices and conventions and must therefore not be countenanced.”