Independent candidates will forfeit their membership – John Boadu warns

General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu has disclosed that the party will not tolerate independent candidates in this year’s elections.

He vehemently said the party will expel all candidates who decide to flout the party rules to go solo in the 2020 general elections.



"They will equally forfeit their membership in the party," he said.



Speaking on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' programme, he added that the party will also disown them should they even make it make to Parliament.



The party over time has appealed to disgruntled candidates to resort to the party's constitution and other methods akin to the party's constitution than to go independent which does not help in the development of a party that is seeking re-election.



"In the Ashanti region, for instance, we have set up a committee chaired by the Chief of Staff, Madam Frema Opare to address all those challenges of candidates going independent and I also believe that the party has rules so if you want to be a member of the party you should be ready to stick to the rules and regulation of the party than to decide to do what pleases you because you are agitated or something," he said.

Citing Nii Noi Nortey who went independent at Klottey Korle as an example, he explained that though he is working for the party, he is still serving his suspension for that action.



He noted that the party will immediately take a strong decision to expunge all those who have decided to go independent from the party if they do not rescind their decisions.



"At least, we need to maintain some sanity and discipline in the party," he added.



