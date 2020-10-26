Independent presidential candidate, Asiedu Walker speaks on how he’ll form his government

Kwame Asiedu Walker, an independent candidate in the upcoming presidential race has said contesting without a political party affords him the flexibility to build a stronger government, once he is elected as president.

According to him, the time has come for Ghanaians to boot out the New Patriotic Party and the National Democratic Congress who have dominated the Ghanaian political scene over the past 28 years.



He intends to utilize the expertise, skill and knowledge of all qualified Ghanaians irrespective of political colours in his government.



Speaking to GhanaWeb in an exclusive interview he explained that “an independent candidate has the freedom to pick from across the board all good people who mean well for this country…”

Aside from that, Mr Walker noted that his government will also involve Ghanaians in the diaspora in building a robust economy.



“…Ghanaians in the diaspora and elsewhere must come together to build Ghana because Ghana can only be developed by Ghanaians…nobody can develop this country for us. It’s time that we do that ourselves,” he added.



