Independent presidential hopeful Desmond Abrefah poised for victory 2024

Desmond Abrefah is an independent presidential candidate hopeful

Source: Alex Boye, Contributor

Both the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) supremacy in Ghana's politics is likely to hit hard rocks as Independent Presidential Candidate, Desmond Kwame Abrefah poised for victory with his Save the Nation Movement.

Abrefah's "Save the Nation Movement" has been accepted by the Highly Ghanaian populace and it is likely that it would break Ghana's political jinx come 2024.



The NPP and the NDC have for years dominated the country's political scene due to the absence a strong political party any like the "Save the Nation Movement" initiated by Abrefah.



Speaking in an interview at his office at Ayi-Mensah in Accra yesterday, Mr. Abrefah disclosed that his intention to contest the 2024 presidential elections as an independent candidate was a call from the Almighty God to eliminate the country from its current bad state.



He attributed challenges that have faced and continue to be experienced by Ghanaians to poor leadership by both the NDC and the NPP.



According to Abrefah who is also a Man of God, the only way Ghana ca be liberated is when Ghanaians rejects both the NPP and the NDC and vote for him in the 2024 general elections.

"I am not seeking for power to embezzle mp its meant for the development of Ghana but rather to make lives bearable for the ordinary Ghanaian," he assured.



He assured Ghanians of an all-inclusive governance rather than both the NDC and the NPP given out positions to only the few members of their parties.



He promised to use local Ghanaian experts for the development of the country rather depending on foreigners for the Nation's growth.



Abrefah expressed worry over why the leadership of both the NDC and the NPP have for the past years ignored our university graduates and go out for foreigners fro Ghana's developmental projects.



"I believed Ghanaians have for several years witnessed the poor leadership of both the NPP and the NDC and am therefore appealing to the good people of this country to try me (Desmond Kwame Abrefah) for a great change that would reflect in the eyes of all Ghanaians and the World at large," he stated.