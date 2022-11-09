Indian High Commissioner pays historic visit to Sefwi

A group photo during the visit

Sugandh Rajaram, the Indian High Commissioner has etched his name in the history of the good people of Sefwi after becoming the first High Commissioner to visit Sefwi Wiawso in the Western North Region.

Mr Sugandh Rajaram paid an official visit to the Sefwi area on Monday, November 9, 2022 to interact with the traditional authorities and explore possible economic opportunities between his country and Sefwi.



Sugandh Rajaram was treated with a convivial welcome ceremony that highlighted the rich culture and hospitality of the Sefwi people.



Speaking at the event, the paramount chief of Sefwi Traditional Council, Katakyie Kwasi Bumagama II shed light on the plethora of business opportunities in the area.



He explained that India and the Sefwi Traditional Council could collaborate to develop agriculture in the area and create jobs for the youth in the area. He added that the setting up of refineries in the area will greatly improve living conditions as the area is blessed with natural resources.



He mentioned tourism as one of the areas they could look into and appealed to the Indian High Commissioner to convince Indian businessmen to invest in Tourism in the area.



"It is my hope that the rich culture of India and that of Ghana will open avenues for tourism in the Sefwi Wiawso traditional area," the chief said.

The Sefwi paramount chief appealed to the High Commissioner to provide support in the area of education such as scholarship opportunities for brilliant but needy students and exchange programs for students of the Sefwi Wiawso College of Education and Colleges of Education in India.



On his part the Indian High Commissioner to Ghana, Sugandh Rajaram assured, Katakyie Kwasi Bumagama II and the people of Sefwi of his resolve to contribute to the development of the area.



He stated Ghana has for ages enjoyed support from India and that his outfit plans to extend the support to other parts of the country and not just Accra.



"Accra alone should not see development from the India government and other regions should not be left out," he said.



The High Commissioner was later decorated with rich Kente cloth to symbolize the rich culture between the two countries.