Indian High Commissioner strengthens diplomatic ties with Yendi

Sugandh Rajaram, Indian High Commissioner to Ghana

Indian High Commissioner to Ghana, H.E Sugandh Rajaram has strengthened his country’s relationship with the people of Yendi with a visit.

As part of his visit, the High Commissioner in the company of the Member of Parliament Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama visited the Palace of Ya-Naa Abukari Mahama ll.



The High Commissioner assured the people of the Yendi of the Indian government’s support towards ending the challenge with water which has been a major problem over the years.



He indicated that the people of Indian are willing to support Yendi with investments that will ensure that the living conditions of the people are improved.

On his part, the Member of Parliament for the Yendi Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama expressed his gratefulness to the High Commissioner for fulfilling his promise of visiting Yendi.



He used the opportunity to thank the people of India and the government for the $30m Yendi Water Project is being funded by a facility from the Indian Exim Bank and being executed by WAPCOS, an Indian civil engineering/consultancy firm.



The Member of Parliament positioned Yendi as a conducive investment destination and extended invitation to the Indian Business Community to explore the areas of sustainable/mechanized agriculture, information, technology, industrialization and essential minerals in Yendi.